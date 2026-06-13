Saudi Arabia suspends 21 Umrah companies over violations, poor performance

Saudi Arabia suspended 21 companies providing Umrah services, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced on Saturday, June 13, as part of ongoing efforts to improve service quality and enforce compliance across the sector.

The ministry said the decision followed performance evaluations conducted after the previous Umrah season, which revealed declining service standards among several operators and identified violations of regulations governing Umrah services.

According to the ministry, 15 companies were suspended due to low performance ratings based on approved performance indicators, while six others were suspended for breaching regulations and instructions governing Umrah services, with legal action taken against them.

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It explained that its evaluation system is based on operational and supervisory indicators that assess service quality and the level of compliance with regulations and requirements.

The system, it added, is designed to boost competitiveness among service providers, raise performance standards, and support the goals of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 by ensuring a safe and high-quality experience for Umrah pilgrims and visitors to the Prophet’s Mosque.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah reiterated its commitment to strict enforcement of regulations, stressing zero tolerance for any shortcomings that affect service quality or pilgrims’ rights. It added that continuous evaluation of service providers remains a key tool for developing the sector and improving standards.

The latest action comes months after Saudi Arabia suspended contracts of 1,800 foreign travel agencies in February, out of around 5,800 operating in the Umrah sector. At the time, the ministry gave affected agencies a 10-day grace period to rectify deficiencies identified during periodic evaluations covering performance and service quality.

It added that the suspension applies only to new visa issuance, and is part of a regulatory approach aimed at helping agencies correct issues and improve compliance with approved standards, with contracts to be reactivated once requirements are met within the grace period.