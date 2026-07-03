Saudi council calls for restrictions on social media usage by kids under 16

As concerns over the effects of social media usage on children are growing worldwide, the Saudi Shoura Council called on the Communications, Space and Technology Commission (CST) in the Kingdom to develop age verification rules and usage restrictions for social media platforms for users under 16.

The Saudi council also urged CST to study ways to benefit from unused capacity in fiber-optic networks owned by government entities to help improve the quality of telecommunications and internet services.

It called on the commission to develop regulatory frameworks and investment enablers for commercial space services in a way that strengthens the competitiveness of the space sector and increases private sector participation.

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Globally, a seismic shift is underway in the digital landscape as countries around the world increasingly move to restrict or outright ban social media access for minors. This underscores a broader global re-evaluation of childhood safety in an increasingly connected world.

In the UAE, authorities are set to introduce national standards for children’s media content, as part of a broader push to elevate the quality and safety of what children consume across all digital and traditional media.

Last month, the UAE approved a new law setting the minimum age for social media use. It bans children under 15 from creating or using personal social media accounts and restricts their access to the platforms' full features.

Under the resolution, children under 15 will be prohibited from creating or using personal social media accounts or accessing their full features. The ban means they will not be able to post content, comment, share or join public groups, the government's media office said. Even if parents consent to their child accessing social media platforms, this will not constitute a valid exemption.