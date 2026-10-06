Saudi Arabia allows skilled expats to process family visas alongside work permits

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior has announced that skilled expatriate heads of households can bring eligible family members to the Kingdom while completing their own work visa procedures, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The eligible dependants include spouses, sons under the age of 25 and unmarried daughters. Their entry visas can be obtained concurrently with the completion of the head of household’s work visa, subject to the required application procedures.

The initiative was introduced in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development as part of efforts to enhance the quality of life for residents and streamline procedures for skilled expatriate workers.

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Under the new measure, qualifying workers do not have to wait for their own work visa process to be fully completed before beginning procedures to bring eligible family members to Saudi Arabia.

Once the family members arrive in the Kingdom, their residence permit procedures can be completed in accordance with applicable laws, regulations and guidelines, the Ministry of Interior said.

The move is part of Saudi Arabia’s wider efforts to make it easier for skilled expatriate workers to relocate to the Kingdom with their families, while streamlining visa and residency procedures.