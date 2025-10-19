Saudi Arabia shuts down 10 recruitment firms for violating labour laws

Saudi Arabia has suspended 10 recruitment offices in the Kingdom, citing numerous violations of laws regulating recruitment and labour services.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development conducted an inspection of recruitment offices and firms across the country during the third quarter of 2025, and announced the results on Sunday.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the ministry detected numerous violations, resulting in legal measures against 37 recruitment offices. While activities of 10 offices were immediately suspended, those of 27 offices were withdrawn for failing to resolve violations within the mandatory timeframe.

The violations included:

Breaches of rules governing recruitment activities and labour services

Delays in returning amounts owed to clients

Failure to adequately address beneficiary complaints



The ministry has urged anyone who wants to use the services of a recruitment firm to go through Musaned — the authorised national platform for regulating recruitment services. Through this platform, users can directly communicate with approved providers online. It also allows evaluation, reporting and follow-up.

Violations can be reported via the number 920002866 or through the Musaned app.