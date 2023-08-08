Saudi Arabia sets up new council to supervise the two Holy Mosques

Makkah’s Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah are Islam’s two holiest sites

Photo: Reuters file

By Reuters Published: Tue 8 Aug 2023, 6:56 PM

The Saudi government has set up a new council, under the direct control of the King, to supervise the affairs of the two holiest mosques of Islam, the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, Saudi state media said on Thursday.

The new body will "preside over the religious affairs of the two holy mosques in Makkah and Madinah,” according to a government statement on state news agency SPA posted on social media platform X.

The council, which replaces a previous one that was under the government's control rather than the King's, will likely have more financial and administrative independence.

Makkah’s Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah are Islam’s two holiest sites. The new council will supervise activities in both, including religious lessons, sermons and calls to prayer, the statement said.

According to media reports, Sheikh Abdulrahman Al Sudais "has been appointed head of religious affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque by royal order." It was also reported that Tawfiq Al Rabiah has been appointed chairman of the board of directors of the General Authority for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque.

