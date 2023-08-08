Saudi Arabia sets up new council to supervise the two Holy Mosques

Authorities said one person has been rescued from under the rubble
The Saudi government has set up a new council, under the direct control of the King, to supervise the affairs of the two holiest mosques of Islam, the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, Saudi state media said on Thursday.
The new body will "preside over the religious affairs of the two holy mosques in Makkah and Madinah,” according to a government statement on state news agency SPA posted on social media platform X.
The council, which replaces a previous one that was under the government's control rather than the King's, will likely have more financial and administrative independence.
Makkah’s Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah are Islam’s two holiest sites. The new council will supervise activities in both, including religious lessons, sermons and calls to prayer, the statement said.
According to media reports, Sheikh Abdulrahman Al Sudais "has been appointed head of religious affairs at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque by royal order." It was also reported that Tawfiq Al Rabiah has been appointed chairman of the board of directors of the General Authority for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque.
ALSO READ:
Authorities said one person has been rescued from under the rubble
They remained huddled just metres above the water amid constant fear of being spotted by the ship’s crew or falling into the ocean infested with sharks and whales
While the Meta CEO has suggested he was awaiting a word from Musk on the date, the Tesla boss has indicated fans might have to wait a bit more
The former president says there is no way he can get a fair trial with the judge 'assigned' to the case
He was suffering from severe heart disease and underwent a bypass surgery on August 3
The photographs' release coincides with an uptick in tensions on the Korean Peninsula and seems to be Pyongyang's most recent display of power
Official says the death toll may rise after 10 cars of Hazara Express went off the tracks near the Sarhari railway station off Nawabshah
"If you go after me, I’m coming after you," said the former US president in a post on his Truth Social platform