Saudi Arabia scraps meningitis vaccine requirement for Umrah travellers

Photo: Reuters file

Those travelling to Saudi Arabia for Umrah no longer require to be vaccinated against Neisseria meningitis. This was informed by the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) in a new circular on Thursday as it outlined updated vaccination requirements for Umrah travellers to Saudi Arabia.

The directive, which nullifies a previous circular issued last month mandating meningitis shots, has been sent to all airlines operating in the Kingdom’s airports, including private carriers, for compliance.

Prior to the latest announcement, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health had mandated the meningitis vaccine for all Umrah pilgrims, regardless of their visa type. The vaccine had to be administered no more than three years and no less than ten days before arrival in Saudi Arabia.

In March last year, authorities had made it mandatory for all Haj and Umrah pilgrims to take the flu jab prior to their trips.