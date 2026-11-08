Attempted attack on Riyadh Aramco building causes minor damage: Saudi energy ministry

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments since the US-Iran war started on February 28].

An administrative building belonging to Saudi Arabia's Aramco in Riyadh was damaged by falling debris following an attempted attack on Sunday, with no injuries or fatalities reported, the Kingdom's Energy Ministry said.

The incident, which the ministry said caused limited damage, came after the Saudi-led coalition said it had intercepted two missiles fired by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis towards Riyadh.

Aramco was not immediately available for comment, and there was no immediate statement from the Houthis.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Earlier, Saudi Civil Defense issued an early-warning alert of a potential threat in the region. Authorities later announced that the danger had passed.

The Saudi-led coalition that has been fighting the Houthis subsequently said it had intercepted and destroyed two cruise missiles in Riyadh and the Kingdom's southern region.

The Houthis have stepped up missile and drone attacks on Saudi airports, ports and oil facilities since fighting resumed in July and became another front in the wider Middle East war reignited following the US and Israeli attacks on Iran in February.

Saudi Arabia has carried out airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen.