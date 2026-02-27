Saudi Arabia restricts GCC-registered vehicles to 90 days per year

Vehicles registered in countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council will now only be allowed for 90 days — whether consecutively or not — of 365 days in Saudi Arabia.

This period will be calculated from the date when the vehicle entered the country through any of its ports.

According to local media reports, these rules will be applicable for both expats and Saudi citizens, except vehicles rented from licensed establishments in any of the GCC countries.

The new rule aims to regulate such vehicles’ use and reduce violations related to vehicles remaining for extended periods without registration.

The vehicle owner or driver can also submit a request to the Ministry of Interior to extend its permitted stay before the permit expires. The ministry will review the request, and any required data and procedures, accordingly.