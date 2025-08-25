  • search in Khaleej Times
Saudi Arabia: Over 17,000 caught for violating residency, work laws in one month

Any breach of can be reported to the authorities with total confidentiality; the one who reports will not be held responsible

Published: Mon 25 Aug 2025, 5:31 PM

UAE: Snoring, falling asleep during day could be signs of sleep apnea

UAE: Strong passwords, child-friendly bank cards; how to protect kids' e-money

After-school activities: How you and your kids can navigate the UAE co-curricular craze

In just one month, over 17,000 people have been charged with violating border or residency laws in Saudi Arabia.

The General Directorate of Passports in the Kingdom handles all issues related to passports, residency permits, expat arrivals and exits, and more. The authority posted on X that it had found 17,430 people who had violations related to their residency permits, work permits, or border crossing.

The authority said that each of these individuals had been penalised. The punishments for these violations are imprisonment, deportation, and/or fines.

Citizens and residents of Saudi Arabia have been urged not to facilitate these violations — either by providing or helping violators find transport, employment, or shelter.

Any breach of residency, work, or border security laws can be reported to the authorities with total confidentiality. The authority has assured citizens and residents that those who make these reports will not be held responsible.