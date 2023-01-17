Saudi Arabia reduces Haj, Umrah comprehensive health insurance cost for overseas pilgrims

The coverage period is for 90 days, starting from the day of entering the Kingdom and is valid only within the country

By Web Desk Published: Tue 17 Jan 2023, 12:49 PM Last updated: Tue 17 Jan 2023, 1:00 PM

Saudi Arabia, during the recently concluded Haj Expo 2023, announced the reduction of comprehensive insurance for Umrah performers from outside the Kingdom. The Ministry of Haj and Umrah reduced the insurance cost from SR235 (Dh229.79) to SR87 (Dh85), a drop of 63 per cent, starting from January 10, 2023.

The Ministry tweeted that Haj pilgrims' insurance premium has also been decreased by 73 per cent - from 109 Riyals (Dh106.59) to 29 Riyals (Dh28.36).

The Ministry has implemented a unified and comprehensive health insurance program for pilgrims from outside the Kingdom.

The insurance coverage period is for 90 days, starting from the day of entering Saudi Arabia and provides scope only within the country, reports Saudi Gazette.

The program covers emergencies such as personal accidents resulting in death or permanent total disability, traffic accident injuries, hospitalisation for various ailments, and childbirth. It also includes transporting the bodies of a deceased to their countries if the relatives want.

All local insurance companies in the country provide the program under the direction of the Tawuniya Insurance Company.

According to SPA, the Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hissein Brahim Taha, extended his thanks and gratitude to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its leadership, and people for their generosity in reducing the insurance of pilgrims by 73 per cent, to facilitate and reduce the costs of Haj for the pilgrims.

Earlier, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah had announced that those who obtained tourist and commercial visas would now be allowed to perform the Umrah pilgrimage during their stay in Saudi Arabia.

The system allows people to obtain a tourist visa, valid for 12 months, upon arrival at one of the Saudi airports without the need for a prior application. The visa holders will be allowed to visit the cities and regions all over the Kingdom. The visa applicants shall be from those countries that are included among the countries eligible for obtaining the electronic visa. Regarding those who are holders of American, UK and Schengen visas, their visas shall be valid and bear an entry stamp from the issuing country.

Family visit visa holders from different nationalities can also perform Umrah by booking an appointment through the Eatmarna application via their relatives in the Kingdom during their visit to the Kingdom by applying through the National Unified Visa Platform.

