Saudi Arabia recalls some Tesla Model 3 cars over airbag technical fault

The latest major recall of vehicles in Saudi Arabia over safety concerns was on September 7, when authorities announced recalling 4,464 Genesis cars

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 15 Sept 2026, 9:44 PM
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Saudi Arabia has recalled 182 vehicles of the 2024-2026 Tesla Model 3 after a safety issue was identified in the vehicle's airbag system.

The technical defect n the calibration of the Far Side Airbag (FSAB) activation may cause the airbag not to function as intended in the event of a side collision, increasing the risk of injury.

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The recall was announced by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Commerce as part of the Kingdom's ongoing vehicle safety programme. Officials said owners of the affected Tesla Model 3 (Premium LHD) cars should check whether their vehicle is included in the recall by entering their vehicle identification number (VIN) on the Recalls.sa platform.

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Drivers whose vehicles are affected have also been asked to install a required update remotely, without the need to visit a service centre. In case they encountered any difficulties when installing the updates, they can contact Tesla Gulf Limited on 800 850 1047.

The latest major recall of vehicles in Saudi Arabia was on September 7, when authorities announced recalling 4,464 Genesis vehicles over a defect that could cause a fuel leak and increase the risk of fire. The recall covered eight Genesis models from model years 2021 to 2026, spanning several of the automaker’s vehicle lines, including the GV70, GV80, G80 and G90.

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