Saudi Arabia recalls over 25,000 Chevrolet vehicles across 3 models over airbag defect

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Commerce has announced a recall of 27,360 vehicles over a defect in the driver-side airbag inflator.

The recall covers three Chevrolet models: the Cruze, manufactured from 2012 to 2018; the Trax, manufactured from 2010 to 2017; and the Aveo, manufactured from 2010 to 2017.

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The vehicles are affected by a defect in the driver-side airbag inflator that could cause sharp metal fragments to be released during a crash, potentially resulting in serious injury or death.

The recall involves vehicles associated with General Motors, Aljomaih Automotive Company and Universal Motors Agencies.

Officials said owners of the affected cars should check whether their vehicle is included in the recall by entering their vehicle identification number (VIN) on the Recalls.sa platform.

A week ago, on August 3, Saudi Arabia recalled 96 Audi Q5 vehicles from the 2025 model year after a safety defect was identified in the front seatbelt pretensioner.

The defect could cause the pretensioner to loosen after activation, potentially reducing the effectiveness of the seatbelt system and increasing the risk of injury in the event of a crash.

The recall was announced by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Commerce as part of the Kingdom’s ongoing vehicle safety programme.