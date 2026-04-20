Saudi Arabia recalls over 6,300 Flying Tiger glasses over toxic substance risk

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Commerce has announced the recall of 6,341 glass drinking cups, each with a capacity of 220ml, from the Flying Tiger Copenhagen brand. The products were sold during 2024 and 2025.

The recall was issued after tests confirmed that the cups contained elevated levels of lead and cadmium in the external print. Authorities warned that exposure to these substances could pose potential health risks during use.

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The authorities recalled the products as part of the ministry’s ongoing efforts to safeguard consumers and ensure product safety in the market.

The affected product numbers include: 3060031, 3057450, 3062993, 3052986, 3053912, and 3055350. The recalled drinking glass cups are 220ml.

Flying Tiger Copenhagen has a strong presence in the Gulf, known for its affordable, quirky Scandinavian design and treasure-hunt style shopping experience, offering playful lifestyle products that encourage fun and connection.

Consumers have been urged to immediately stop using the items and return them to the point of purchase for a full refund. The ministry stressed the importance of following these instructions to maintain public safety.

For further inquiries, consumers can contact the dedicated hotline at 8003015000.