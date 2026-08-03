Saudi Arabia recalls few Audi Q5 SUVs over seatbelt defect

Saudi Arabia has recalled 96 vehicles of the 2025 Audi Q5 after a safety issue was identified in the vehicle's front seatbelt pretensioner.

The defect could cause the pretensioner to loosen after it has been activated, potentially reducing the effectiveness of the seatbelt system and increasing the risk of injury in a crash.

The recall was announced by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Commerce as part of the Kingdom's ongoing vehicle safety programme. Officials said owners of affected Audi Q5 models should check whether their vehicle is included in the recall by entering their vehicle identification number (VIN) on the Recalls.sa platform.

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Drivers whose vehicles are affected have been asked to contact Samaco Motors, Audi's authorised dealer in Saudi Arabia, to arrange the necessary repairs at no cost. The recall applies to 96 vehicles from the 2025 model year.

Authorities have urged owners not to delay the inspection and repair process, stressing that prompt action will help ensure the safety of both drivers and passengers. For further details or to book a service appointment, vehicle owners can contact Samaco Motors on 8001180099.