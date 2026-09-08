Saudi Arabia recalls over 4,000 Genesis vehicles over fuel leak risk

The defect involves an issue with the fuel cross-pipe nut installation that could cause fuel leakage and increase the risk of fire

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 8 Sept 2026, 10:44 AM
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Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Commerce has announced the recall of 4,464 Genesis vehicles over a defect that could cause a fuel leak and increase the risk of fire.

The recall covers eight Genesis models from model years 2021 to 2026, spanning several of the automaker’s popular vehicle lines, including the GV70, GV80, G80 and G90.

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The affected models are:

  • JK1 (GV70): 2021–2024

  • Coupe (GV80): 2025

  • PE GV80: 2025

  • JX1 (GV80): 2021–2024

  • PE (G80): 2025

  • RG3 (G80): 2021–2024

  • RS4 (G90): 2021–2025

  • PE (GV70): 2025–2026

The defect is related to an issue with the installation of the fuel cross-pipe nut, which could cause the nut to loosen or fail to secure the fuel line properly. This may result in fuel leakage and, in turn, increase the risk of a fire.

Officials said owners of the affected cars should check whether their vehicle is included in the recall by entering their vehicle identification number (VIN) on the Recalls.sa platform.

Previous recalls in Saudi

On August 10, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Commerce announced the recall of 27,360 Chevrolet vehicles due to a defect in the driver-side airbag inflator.

The defect could cause sharp metal fragments to be released from the inflator when the airbag deploys during a crash, potentially causing serious injuries or, in severe cases, death.

On August 24, Saudi Arabia announced the recall of 84,639 Toyota Camry vehicles from the 2025–2026 model years.

The recall was issued after a defect was identified in the vehicles’ instrument panel system, which could prevent key information from being displayed properly and affect several warning functions.

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