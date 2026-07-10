Saudi Arabia recalls Nursh baby bottles over choking risk

Consumers who own the affected product are urged to 'immediately stop using it' and contact the company to arrange a replacement or receive a full refund

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 10 Jul 2026, 7:33 AM
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Saudi Arabia has recalled 22 units of the NURSH 8oz Reusable Baby Bottles (Product No. B11654) after identifying a potential safety risk.

According to the Kingdom's Ministry of Commerce, the bottle's outer plastic layer may peel or detach, creating small loose pieces that could pose a choking hazard to infant.

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Consumers who own the affected product are urged to "immediately stop using it" and contact the company to arrange a replacement or receive a full refund.

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The latest recall follows another product safety alert issued earlier this year. In February, the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) warned consumers about selected batches of Aptamil and Bebelac infant formula products manufactured by Nutricia-Danone.

The warning came after the company voluntarily recalled certain batches over concerns about possible contamination with Cereulide, a toxin produced by Bacillus cereus bacteria that can pose health risks to infants.

The SFDA said the recall was a precautionary measure taken following an assessment of the potential risks and stressed that it was carried out voluntarily by the manufacturer.

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