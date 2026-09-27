Saudi Arabia recalls almost 400 Jeep Grand Cherokee cars due to tire defect

Saudi Arabia has recalled over 300 vehicles of a Jeep model due to a defect in its tires, the Kingdom's Ministry of Commerce announced on Sunday.

Around 391 vehicles of the Jeep Grand Cherokee have been recalled from the 2024-2026 batch.

The recall comes after a fault was found in the tire pressure monitoring system, which revealed warning signals may not appear when tire pressure is low, increasing the risk of an accident.

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This is not the first time the neighbouring country has recalled a vehicle model. Earlier this month, the authority recalled 182 vehicles of the 2024-2026 Tesla Model 3 after a safety issue was identified in the vehicle's airbag system.

The technical defect in the calibration of the Far Side Airbag (FSAB) activation may cause the airbag not to function as intended in the event of a side collision, increasing the risk of injury.

Drivers whose vehicles were affected had also been asked to install a required update remotely, without the need to visit a service centre.

Prior to that, on September 7, authorities announced recalling 4,464 Genesis vehicles over a defect that could cause a fuel leak and increase the risk of fire. The recall covered eight Genesis models from model years 2021 to 2026, spanning several of the automaker’s vehicle lines, including the GV70, GV80, G80 and G90.

Meanwhile in August, the Kingdom recalled 84,639 Toyota Camry vehicles from the 2025–2026 model year. The recall was issued after a defect was identified in the vehicles’ instrument panel system, which may prevent key information from being displayed properly and affect several warning functions.

The defect could also disrupt the turn signals, warning lights, ignition key alerts and seat belt warning sounds, potentially increasing the risk of an accident.

Similar vehicle safety recalls have also been announced across the Gulf in recent months, as authorities work to identify potential defects and ensure vehicles on the region’s roads meet required safety standards.