Saudi Arabia recalls coffee, dark chocolate with ginseng products over health risks

Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SDFA) has issued a warning against three brands of coffee or dark chocolate with ginseng, it announced on Thursday, citing health risks

All batches of “Coffee with Ginseng” and “Dark Chocolate with Ginseng” products from the Parsa Coffee, Parsa Choco, and Bintan SKY brands, packed in 100g sachets, have been pulled off the shelves. The Saudi SDFA warned that these products contain Nortadalafil, a substance that may pose health risks, particularly for individuals with chronic diseases.

Consumers have been urged to stop using the products immediately and dispose of any they may still have.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Authorities took the necessary legal action against the companies that imported these products. The SDFA warned firms that any violation of the Food Law in the Kindgom and its Implementing Regulations can result in a fine of up to 10 million Saudi riyals and imprisonment for up to 10 years, or both.