Saudi Arabia recalls Bose batteries over potential fire hazard

Owners of the affected models have been urged to immediately stop using the product’s battery and contact the company

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 15 Nov 2026, 2:29 PM
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Saudi Arabia has announced the recall of certain models of Bose speaker batteries due to a potential fire hazard.

The commerce ministry on Sunday said it was recalling 2,214 products of Bose speaker batteries (S1 Pro - S1 Pro+), which includes the following models: 083723 , 078352 , 084105 , 078591 , 078592 , 084106 , 086409.

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The authority said the recall was due to the possibility of the speaker battery overheating, which could pose a fire hazard.

Owners of the affected models have been urged to immediately stop using the affected product’s battery and contact the company to have the battery replaced free of charge.

The Kingdom routinely issues such recalls to ensure safety of products among consumers and residents.

Recently, the authority had recalled 44,305 Hyundai i30 and Elantra vehicles from model years 2009 to 2011 over an airbag defect that posed a safety risk.

Those who own those vehicles were advised to refrain from driving them immediately, since the defect in the driver's airbag inflator could potentially cause serious or fatal injuries. They were also urged to contact the dealerships to arrange the necessary repairs to ensure their safety.

Earlier, the Kindgom issued another recall for Toyota Highlander cars of the model years 2021–2025 over a defect was found in the seat-locking mechanism of the second row, which prevented passengers from being secured properly.

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