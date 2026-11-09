Saudi Arabia recalls 2,371 Kia K8 cars over fuel leak, fire risk

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Commerce has recalled 2,371 Kia K8 vehicles manufactured between 2022 and 2025 over a defect that could cause fuel leakage and increase the risk of fire.

The defect involves a nut on the vehicle's fuel supply line that may loosen, potentially causing fuel to leak. Owners of affected vehicles were urged to check whether their vehicle identification number (VIN) is included in the recall list through the official website, recalls.sa.

Those whose vehicles are affected should contact the relevant dealers to arrange the necessary repairs free of charge. The recall affects vehicles handled by Al Jaber Trading Company and Al Ahlia Marketing Company. Owners can contact the companies through the following numbers:

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Al Jaber Trading Company: 800 440 0100

Al Ahlia Marketing Company: 800 101 0010

More vehicle recalls in Saudi Arabia

The latest announcement comes amid a series of vehicle recalls issued by the ministry in recent weeks, involving several manufacturers and potential safety defects.

On November 6, the authority recalled 1,262 RAM vehicles over a defect in the trailer control module that could cause the turn signals and lights to malfunction, increasing the risk of an accident. The affected models included the RAM 1500, RAM 2500 and RAM 5500 manufactured between 2025 and 2026.

The defect could also cause the vehicle to fall while towing.

Earlier, on October 28, Saudi Arabia announced the recall of more than 6,000 Mercedes-Benz vehicles from the S-Class Maybach and S-Class series over a potential defect in the front axle brake hoses.

Over time, the defect could possibly lead to a leak of brake fluid and reduced braking efficiency, which may result in an increased stopping distance and the risk of an accident.

Just two days before that announcement, the ministry recalled more than 2,000 Lucid vehicles over a fault in the external lighting electrical circuit. The defect could cause overheating and lead to the failure of brake lights or headlights, increasing the risk of fire or an accident.

In September, the Kingdom recalled 182 vehicles of the 2024-2026 Tesla Model 3 after a safety issue was identified in the vehicle's airbag system.

Prior to that, authorities announced recalling 4,464 Genesis vehicles over a defect that could cause a fuel leak and increase the risk of fire. The recall covered eight Genesis models from model years 2021 to 2026, spanning several of the automaker’s vehicle lines, including the GV70, GV80, G80 and G90.

The recalls are part of Saudi Arabia’s ongoing vehicle safety programme, with authorities urging owners to check whether their vehicles are affected to help ensure safer journeys on the road.

Similar vehicle safety recalls have also been announced across the Gulf in recent months, as authorities work to identify potential defects and ensure vehicles on the region’s roads meet required safety standards.