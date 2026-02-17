Revealed: Saudi Arabia announces first day of Ramadan

Saudi Arabia has announced the first day of Ramadan after the crescent was sighted in the Kingdom on Tuesday. The holy month is set to begin on February 18, authorities declared.

The announcement came after officials encouraged the public to search for the crescent on the 29th of Shaban, which falls on February 17 in the Gregorian calendar.

For the first time, modern technology was deployed at the Sudair Observatory to assist in sighting the Ramadan crescent. Moon‑sighting expert Abdullah Al‑Khudairi confirmed that the annular eclipse will have no impact on the visibility of the Ramadan crescent.

Ramadan prayer timings

In an effort to make the process smoother, Saudi recently inaugurated the Tamir Observatory. According to the Saudi Press Agency, the observatory is designated for official moon sightings and crescent monitoring, focuses on Ramadan-related observations and adheres to established scientific standards.

The observatory continues Tamir's historical legacy in lunar investigations. The King Abdulaziz Foundation (Darah) notes that residents historically conducted moon sightings from the western side of the city, taking advantage of clear skies. This practice