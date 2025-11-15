Watch: Prophet's mosque in Madinah soaked in rain; Saudi NCM issues red alert

Faithfuls who visited Prophet's Mohamed's mosque in Madinah (Masjid Al Nabawi) on November 14 had a chance to see the site, revered by millions of muslims around the world, soaked in heavy rain and perform the weekly Friday prayer in a serene rainy weather.

Several parts of the Kingdom, including Makkah, Madinah, Asir and the Capital, Riyadh, are witnessing downpours of rain in recent days. On Saturday, the Saudi National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) again issued a red rain alert for Madinah.

In Makkah, a similar alert was issued by the weather authority which warned residents and visitors against severe high-speed winds, lower horizontal visibility, hailfall, flash flooding and thunderstorms.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Al Masjid Al Haram in Makkah saw downpours of rain on Saturday morning, watch a video of dozens Umrah performers braving the heavy rain at the holy site:

The Saudi General Directorate of Traffic called on motorists to exercise extreme caution when driving in rainy weather, avoid speeding and swerving. It also urged them to always leave a safe space with the car in front of them.

A video shared by Inside the Haramain X handle which publishes news from the Two Holy Mosques showed how the site looked like after the downpour on Friday, take a look:

On Thursday, mosques across Saudi Arabia performed a special rain-seeking prayer, after Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz called for it to ask God to send rain. Similar prayers were recently performed in Kuwait and Qatar.

In the UAE too, dozens of Muslims flocked to mosques in October for the same purpose following a call by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to ask for rain.