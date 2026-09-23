Saudi Arabia postpones National Day fireworks, drone shows until further notice

Marked every year on September 23, the Saudi National Day commemorates the unification of the Kingdom by King Abdulaziz in 1932

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 23 Sept 2026, 4:27 PM
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All fireworks and drone shows across Saudi Arabia that were planned to celebrate the country's National day will be postponed until further notice, authorities announced on Wednesday.

The Enjoy Saudi platform, which is affiliated with the Kingdom's General Entertainment Authority, said a new date for the shows will be announced later.

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Marked every year on September 23, the Saudi National Day commemorates the unification of the Kingdom by King Abdulaziz in 1932.

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