Saudi Arabia forecasted on Tuesday a reduction in its budget deficit in 2027, despite the Middle East war, with the oil-rich kingdom saying it is strong enough to withstand a "prolonged conflict".

The finance ministry announcement came as Yemen's Houthis launched their latest attack targeting a tower in the kingdom's financial district.

For 2027, government expenditure is projected to reach 1.39 trillion riyals as revenues are forecast at 1.2 trillion riyals, resulting in a budget deficit of 190.56 billion riyals ($50.8 billion).

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Saudi Arabia's projected budget deficit represents a 22 per cent decrease from the revised estimate of a 245 billion riyal deficit in 2026.

The Saudi Press Agency said the budget was approved during a cabinet session overseen by the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Ongoing attacks by the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen have seen the cancellation or postponement of major events planned for the kingdom this winter — including a flagship investment conference, sports competitions and a music festival.

There has also been flight disruptions at the country's international airport in the capital Riyadh following a string of fatal Houthi attacks on the facility in October.

"We have shown time after time that we are resilient enough to stand a prolonged conflict," Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al Jadaan told reporters on Monday during a briefing.

"I would say that the delusion that Saudi Arabia can be blackmailed by missiles on civilian assets for us to compromise our national security is a total mistake."

Asked by AFP about the financial cost of the war, Jadaan did not provide a specific figure, saying it was "it's very difficult to estimate".

Yemen, which has been embroiled in more than a decade of civil war, was sucked into the wider US-Iran conflict in July.

Saudi Arabia has been battling a surge in attacks by the Houthis since fighting reignited in Yemen, where Riyadh backs the internationally recognised government against the Houthis.

Riyadh planned to increase military spending next year by 2.1 percent, to 263 billion riyals. But Jadaan stressed that "we have no cap in terms of how much we can provide to our military if things arise".