Saudi Arabia: Pilgrim arrested after video pushing security at Makkah Grand Mosque goes viral

A video of a man raising his voice at a security official at the Makkah Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia has gone viral. In the video, the man appeared to be shouting at the officer, who pushed him away from the crowds. Despite repeated censures from the officer, the man continued to fight back.

After the video did rounds on social media, The Special Forces for Hajj and Umrah Security issued a statement saying that the man in the video has been arrested for "violating the regulations and procedures followed in the Grand Mosque." The statement added that necessary legal procedures were being completed against the individual.

Following the incident, the President of the Religious Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais, issued a statement about the general duties of security personnel at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque.

He said that following security instructions and maintaining order within the mosques is a "one of the greatest forms of worship and obedience". He called this act, which safeguards lives and sanctity of holy sites, one of devotion. He also reiterated that while Saudi Arabia is responsible for security at the Two Holy Mosques and to facilitate the pilgrims' visits, it is the responsibility and religious duty of every visitor to follow the rules.

Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman concluded by calling the security a "red line that cannot be crossed".