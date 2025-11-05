  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Nov 05, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 14, 1447 | Fajr 05:10 | DXB overcast.png27.2°C

Saudi Arabia: Pilgrim arrested after video pushing security at Makkah Grand Mosque goes viral

President of the Religious Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques says it is the responsibility and religious duty of every visitor to follow the rules

Published: Wed 5 Nov 2025, 8:25 AM

Top Stories

Cooler days ahead: UAE temperatures to dip to 17°C

Cooler days ahead: UAE temperatures to dip to 17°C

Up to Dh1 billion fine as UAE boosts Central Bank powers under new financial law

Up to Dh1 billion fine as UAE boosts Central Bank powers under new financial law

'I'm so done': When talking to AI chatbots turns tragic for vulnerable teens

'I'm so done': When talking to AI chatbots turns tragic for vulnerable teens

A video of a man raising his voice at a security official at the Makkah Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia has gone viral. In the video, the man appeared to be shouting at the officer, who pushed him away from the crowds. Despite repeated censures from the officer, the man continued to fight back.

After the video did rounds on social media, The Special Forces for Hajj and Umrah Security issued a statement saying that the man in the video has been arrested for "violating the regulations and procedures followed in the Grand Mosque." The statement added that necessary legal procedures were being completed against the individual.

Recommended For You

World Cup triumph hailed as India women's '1983 moment'

World Cup triumph hailed as India women's '1983 moment'

Kaplan MENA hosts landmark Sustainability and ESG Forums in Riyadh and Dubai

Kaplan MENA hosts landmark Sustainability and ESG Forums in Riyadh and Dubai

UAE weather: Dubai temperatures to dip to 24ºC; humidity by night

UAE weather: Dubai temperatures to dip to 24ºC; humidity by night

Thousands evacuated as typhoon bears down on Philippines

Thousands evacuated as typhoon bears down on Philippines

'Just the beginning': India captain says plan is to make Women's World Cup win a habit

'Just the beginning': India captain says plan is to make Women's World Cup win a habit

 

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Following the incident, the President of the Religious Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais, issued a statement about the general duties of security personnel at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque.

He said that following security instructions and maintaining order within the mosques is a "one of the greatest forms of worship and obedience". He called this act, which safeguards lives and sanctity of holy sites, one of devotion. He also reiterated that while Saudi Arabia is responsible for security at the Two Holy Mosques and to facilitate the pilgrims' visits, it is the responsibility and religious duty of every visitor to follow the rules.

Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman concluded by calling the security a "red line that cannot be crossed".