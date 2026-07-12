Saudi Arabia's tourist visa package: Process, fees, eligible countries explained

Planning a trip to Saudi Arabia has become easier for travellers from seven countries, thanks to a new Package Visa initiative launched by its Ministry of Tourism.

The pilot programme allows visitors to obtain a tourist visa as part of an approved travel package, combining flights, licensed accommodation and electronic visa issuance into one seamless booking process.

The service simplifies the journey for international tourists by reducing the number of separate steps travellers need to complete. Instead of applying for a visa separately, eligible visitors can select an approved tourism package and receive their visa and travel insurance as part of the same process.

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Who can apply, which countries are eligible, and how does the new Package Visa system work? Here is everything travellers need to know.

What is Package Visa?

Saudi Tourism's newest gateway, Package Visa is a pilot initiative that allows eligible visitors to obtain a Saudi tourist visa as part of an approved travel package booked through qualified travel and tourism agencies.

It brings together flights, licensed accommodation, and electronic visa issuance in one integrated booking experience designed to reduce steps and create a more connected journey to the Kingdom.

What is the difference between this service and standard visa?

This visa is issued electronically and instantly upon completing the purchase of the tourism package, without the need to visit an embassy or submit a separate application.

Who is eligible?

Citizens of seven countries are currently eligible to benefit from this service when purchasing an integrated tourism package through a travel and tourism service provider approved by Saudi Arabia's tourism ministry. The ministry said they are actively adding new nationalities to the Package Visa service.

Currently eligible countries:

Jordan

Egypt

India

Bangladesh

Indonesia

Mexico

Pakistan

How much are the fees for the visa?

Visa fees are SAR402.21 (Dh393) which include the visa issuance fee and the health insurance policy premium.

Should the visa application be rejected, the authorized travel and tourism service provider is required to refund the value of the refundable services included in the tourism package. This refund does not include visa issuance service fees and health insurance policy premium.

How it works

You can get your tourist visa as part of an integrated travel package in 4 steps:

1. Choose a package: Select your preferred package from authorized travel agencies.

2. Pay the fees: Complete payment securely through the digital platform.

3. Receive your visa and insurance: Your visa is issued instantly along with your travel insurance upon completion of your booking.

4. Receive your details: All documents are delivered to you via email.

Accredited travel agencies

Visitors can book their tourism package through these approved partners.

Reserval

Almosafer

What is the processing time for visa issuance?

The visa is issued electronically upon the completion of the tourism package purchase and subsequent data verification. Processing is finalized within a maximum of 48 hours after the purchase is completed.

What is the validity period of the visa?

The visa is valid for a duration of three months from the scheduled departure date. This is a single-entry visa.

Minimum requirements

At a minimum, the package must include confirmed accommodation at a Ministry-licensed hotel with a rating of no less than 4 stars, a confirmed round-trip flight booking, and the visa application. The package value must be a minimum of SAR4,000 (Dh3,911 approx) per adult for the first two days combined, with an additional SAR1,000 (Dh977) for each consecutive day thereafter.

Minimum and maximum duration limits

1. The minimum duration for a package is two days.

2. The maximum duration for a package is 88 days.

3. The accommodation stay within the tourism package must match the flight itinerary, fully covering the duration between the arrival and departure dates specified in the flight booking.

What is the minimum booking window prior to travel?

The period between the purchase completion date and the trip departure date must not be less than 48 hours.

Is the performance of Umrah allowed under these packages?

These packages do not include any services or activities offered in the holy cities of Makkah or Madinah. However, they include a tourist visa that permits entry into Saudi Arabia. Once in the Kingdom, visa holders may travel to any city in Saudi Arabia, including Makkah and Madinah.

Can dependent minors be added to the package?

Yes, dependents under the age of 18 may be added to the package, up to a maximum of five minors per package. Minors are exempt from the minimum package value requirement of SAR4,000.

Can additional services be included in the package?

Yes, additional services and activities, such as event tickets and other leisure excursions, may be integrated into the package in addition to the mandatory core services.

Can the package be canceled once the visa has been issued?

The package cannot be canceled independently once the visa is issued. If a package is canceled, the associated visa will be revoked automatically.

Can the visa information be changed after issuance?

Modifications to visa data are strictly prohibited post-issuance. Applicants are urged to thoroughly verify the accuracy of all information prior to finalizing the purchase transaction.

Can the travel dates be changed once the visa has been issued?

Yes, the flight and accommodation bookings within your tourism package can be changed. However, any changes must be made strictly through the authorized travel and tourism service provider from whom you purchased the package.