Saudi Arabia: Over 300,000 unregistered pilgrims turned away from Makkah ahead of Haj

Twenty-one of the bloc's 27 countries voting on the election's biggest day to help shape the European Union's direction over the next five years
Saudi Arabia said on Saturday that security forces had cleared hundreds of thousands of unregistered pilgrims from Makkah ahead of Haj.
Crowd management is a major concern during the annual pilgrimage, one of the five pillars of Islam which drew more than 1.8 million Muslims last year, according to official figures.
Those turned away in recent days from the holy city, home to the Grand Mosque, include 153,998 foreigners who travelled from abroad on tourist visas rather than the required Haj visas, the official Saudi Press Agency said.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
In addition Saudi authorities have rounded up 171,587 others who are based in Saudi Arabia but are not residents of Mecca and did not have hajj permits, SPA said.
Haj, which began on June 14, must be undertaken at least once by all Muslims with the means.
It involves a series of rituals completed over at least four days in Makkah and its surroundings in the west of Saudi Arabia.
Many seek to complete the rites through unofficial channels as obtaining the formal permits and travel packages can be extremely costly, with limited quotas for pilgrims from each country.
Saudi Arabia is home to the holiest shrines in Islam at Makkah and Madinah.
More than 1.3 million registered pilgrims had arrived in Saudi Arabia for Haj as of Saturday, Makkah regional authorities said on X.
Earlier, pilgrims were advised to ensure health stability through a doctor's consultation, especially for chronic diseases. Residents have also been urged to keep a detailed medical report and maintain a healthy diet. Enhancing physical fitness at least three weeks before travel will help them manage fatigue and other health concerns.
Getting vaccinated before Haj is crucial to protect travellers from infectious diseases. It's recommended to get vaccinated at least 15 days before travel date so that the body gets enough time to develop protective antibodies.
All those performing Haj this year, are required to take the following vaccines:
All Haj vaccines are provided for UAE pilgrims in health centres under Emirates Health Services.
ALSO READ:
Twenty-one of the bloc's 27 countries voting on the election's biggest day to help shape the European Union's direction over the next five years
The tribal region has long been a safe haven for militants who operate on both sides of the border
Modi, 73, secured the third term in elections that concluded on June 1 with the support of 14 regional parties in his BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)
According to electoral law, campaigning should officially start from Sunday until 24 hours before the elections
Terens and Swerlin, who live in Boca Raton, Florida, tied the knot after commemorations of the 80th anniversary of the June 6, 1944 Normandy landings
Over 200 Palestinians were killed in airstrikes in the same area where hostages were rescued
'Regaining four captives after nine months of fighting is a sign of failure not an achievement,' said a senior Hamas official
Indian embassy in Russia issues advisory, urges students to be careful while going to water bodies