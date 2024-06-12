Saudi Arabia: Over 300,000 unregistered pilgrims turned away from Makkah ahead of Haj

Published: Wed 12 Jun 2024, 8:48 AM

Saudi Arabia said on Saturday that security forces had cleared hundreds of thousands of unregistered pilgrims from Makkah ahead of Haj.

Crowd management is a major concern during the annual pilgrimage, one of the five pillars of Islam which drew more than 1.8 million Muslims last year, according to official figures.

Those turned away in recent days from the holy city, home to the Grand Mosque, include 153,998 foreigners who travelled from abroad on tourist visas rather than the required Haj visas, the official Saudi Press Agency said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In addition Saudi authorities have rounded up 171,587 others who are based in Saudi Arabia but are not residents of Mecca and did not have hajj permits, SPA said.

Haj, which began on June 14, must be undertaken at least once by all Muslims with the means.

It involves a series of rituals completed over at least four days in Makkah and its surroundings in the west of Saudi Arabia.

Many seek to complete the rites through unofficial channels as obtaining the formal permits and travel packages can be extremely costly, with limited quotas for pilgrims from each country.

Saudi Arabia is home to the holiest shrines in Islam at Makkah and Madinah.

More than 1.3 million registered pilgrims had arrived in Saudi Arabia for Haj as of Saturday, Makkah regional authorities said on X.