Saudi Arabia: Over 200 tonnes of seafood seized after company owner fakes expiry dates on packaging

An illegal worker running a company specialising in seafood trade has been arrested in Saudi Arabia for falsifying the expiry dates of products, among a slew of other charges.

The Ministry of Commerce has arrested the owner for violating the anti-commercial fraud system, falsifying the expiry dates of imported fish and shrimp products, packing and wrapping them inside containers bearing new dates and with the allegation of promoting the product as one that has been 'produced locally' with the aim of selling it to consumers.

Aside from that, 13 employees working at the company were referred to the Public Prosecution in accordance with the provisions of the Anti-Commercial Fraud Law and the Anti-Concealment Law as they were suspected of commercial concealment.

All items were confiscated and destroyed, and their supply and distribution to sales outlets was stopped.

Authorities seized 264 tonnes of seafood (fish, shrimp, crab sticks, and crabs), including imported seafood and those of unknown origin, and more than 800,000 packages used for these products.

The Ministry, in cooperation with the joint security forces of the Riyadh Region Police, the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, and the Riyadh Region Municipality, closed the facility’s headquarters located in the Al-Murabba neighbourhood in central Riyadh and its warehouse in the Al-Sulay neighborhood, east of Riyadh.

