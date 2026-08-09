Fire extinguished at Aramco refinery in Saudi Arabia's Jazan; no injuries

Firefighters extinguished a fire that broke out early on Sunday at a facility at Aramco's Jazan refinery in southwestern Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Energy Ministry said, adding that there were no injuries. Aramco's industrial security teams had brought the fire under control and the relevant authorities were completing procedures to deal with the incident, the ministry said on X. It did not say what caused the fire.

Jazan is on the Red Sea near the border with Yemen.

The Jazan refinery processes 400,000 barrels of crude oil per day and produces refined products including gasoline and ultra-light sulfur diesel. Aramco shut down the refinery on July 27 following an attack by Yemen's Houthi militants that damaged the plant's Integrated Gasification Combined Cycle (IGCC) complex and tank farm area, according to a note from consultancy IIR seen by Reuters.

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The Houthis said at the time they had struck Aramco sites in Jazan and Yanbu. The attacks raised the prospect that threats to Red Sea shipping and Saudi oil infrastructure could widen global disruption stemming from the U.S. war against Iran and Iranian attacks on shipping around the Strait of Hormuz.

Aramco chief Amin Nasser said last week that recent attacks on the company's facilities had caused some production interruptions but that he was confident operations could be restored quickly. He said the attacks had no material operational or financial impact.

The Houthis declared a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea last month in response to what they described as a Saudi siege of Yemen, an allegation Riyadh denies.