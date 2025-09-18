New rules for packaging, labelling of fruit and vegetables sold in Saudi market

Authorities on Thursday announced specific regulations for the packaging and labelling of fruits and vegetables sold in the Saudi local markets.

The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture said that was part of ensuring the quality and safety of food products during handling and distribution in the country.

Under the new regulation, all agricultural products and their plastic or cardboard packaging must carry proper labelling. The ministry highlighted that every retail unit of packaged produce must include an agricultural product label displaying the product name, net weight, packaging date, country of origin, and supplier or producer details, including the agricultural registration number, name, and logo.

New regulations for the packaging of agricultural products require that plastic and cardboard materials be food-grade, durable, recyclable, and allow adequate air circulation. For cardboard packaging, it must be made of corrugated cardboard and include a separate or attached lid of the same material to withstand storage pressure.

Cardboard boxes used on pallets must be covered externally to prevent contamination during storage or transport. The inner surfaces may be lined, coated, or treated with moisture-resistant material, provided it does not adversely affect the fruit.

Investors and producers have been urged to adhere to the new rules and requirements to ensure quality and safety in the handling of agricultural products.