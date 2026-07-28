Saudi Arabia launches 'new Muslim' card service to help Islam converts

Saudi Arabia has announced a 'new Muslim' card service introduced for those wishing to convert to Islam in the country, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Launched by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, the service aims to automate all stages of the process for declaring Islam.

The card has been integrated with the Tawakkalna app, where it appears immediately upon approval, enabling users to access and verify it seamlessly through integration with the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA).

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It also provides users a QR code that ensures the authenticity of the card and verifies that it has been officially issued by the competent authority.

The initiative will also help in improving data quality and generating accurate reports and statistics to support planning and decision-making in the country.

In the previous years, Saudi Arabia has launched multiple initiatives to help support Muslims in the country as well as those planning to travel for Hajj and Umrah from outside.

One of the most famous ones is the Nusuk digital platform, a unified platform that helps pilgrims apply for Umrah and visit visas while also booking permits. Some of the services offered by it are reserving Rawdah visits in Madinah, arranging accommodation and transportation and accessing multilingual guidance and religious information.

Another programme, launched in 2019, was the Pilgrim Experience Programme (PEP) which was aimed at helping more Muslims perform Hajj and Umrah. It improves services before, during, and after the pilgrimage and enhances transport, accommodation, healthcare, and hospitality. The initiative was also created to preserve and improve Islamic heritage sites in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah.

The Makkah Route initiative is one such other that allows pilgrims from participating countries to complete their visa issuance, biometric registration, customs and immigration procedures, health checks and baggage processing, all under one platform.

Recently, the Kingdom launched a multiple-entry Umrah visa, allowing holders to enter Saudi Arabia several times during its 365-day validity period from the date of issuance.