Saudi Arabia announces new Grand Mufti, appointed by royal decree

Sheikh Dr. Saleh bin Fawzan bin Abdullah Al-Fawzan has been appointed to the position

Published: Wed 22 Oct 2025, 10:44 PM

Updated: Wed 22 Oct 2025, 10:56 PM

A new Grand Mufti has been appointed in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Press Agency on Thursday announced that Sheikh Dr. Saleh bin Fawzan bin Abdullah Al-Fawzan was appointed as the Grand Mufti of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Chairman of the Council of Senior Scholars, and General President of the General Presidency for Scholarly Research and Fatwa, with the rank of Minister.

He was appointed by royal decree by Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

