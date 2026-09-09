Saudi Arabia's National Day: Public holiday announced in the kingdom

Saudi Arabia is set to mark its 96th National Day later this month with a public holiday, giving citizens and residents an extended break to celebrate the special occasion.

The kingdom's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development announced that Wednesday, September 23, which corresponds to Rabi Al Thani 12, 1448 AD, will be a holiday for public and private sector employees.

Saudi National Day marks the unification of the kingdom at the hands of King Abdulaziz in 1932. September 23 commemorates the day when the country was officially named the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

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The occasion is celebrated across the kingdom each year with fireworks, air shows, concerts, traditional dances and family outings. Parades and live performances are also commonly held, while museums, heritage villages and cultural centres host special programmes and activities. In the days leading up to the celebrations, buildings and streets across Saudi Arabia are often illuminated in green, the colour of the Saudi flag.

Last year, the kingdom saw jaw-dropping aerial stunts, naval displays, and glittering fireworks on the occasion of its 95th National Day.