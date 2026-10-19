Saudi woman executed for killing her mother, attempting to murder sister

A horrific domestic murder case unfolded in Saudi Arabia when a woman was convicted of shooting her mother dead and attempting to kill her sister.

The woman, who is a Saudi national, was executed on Sunday, October 18, "in view of the heinous nature of the crime and the fact that her actions constituted a prohibited act and a grave offence, one of the gravest major sins and a severe act of filial disobedience", the country's Ministry of Interior said in a statement.

Authorities identified the killer as Sahar bint Faisal bin Fayyad Al-Hanini Al-Harbi and said the crime took place in Al-Qassim region in central Saudi Arabia. According to court documents, Sahar murdered her mother, Amal bint Tulaihan bin Sa’noun Al-Harbi, also a Saudi national, by shooting her and desecrating her body. She also attempted to murder her sister.

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Following her arrest, investigations led to charging Sahar with the crimes. A subsequent court ruling covicted her and it became final after being appealed. The Supreme Court then upheld the sentence and a royal order was issued to enforce the punishment in accordance with Islamic law (Sharia).

The Saudi government reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining security, ensuring justice and enforcing Sharia rulings against anyone who attacks innocent people, sheds their blood or violates their right to life and security. It also warned that anyone who commits such acts would face the punishment prescribed under Islamic law.

Recent executions in Saudi Arabia

On Saturday, the gulf country executed five people on terrorism charges. The five Saudi nationals were convicted of "joining a foreign terrorist organisation", opening fire on security forces and "providing support" for "terrorist operations inside the kingdom". Since January, the kingdom has put 15 people to death after terror convictions, most of them in the east, compared to 40 in 2025.

Two Bangladeshi nationals were also executed in Saudi Arabia on October 15 for committing an act of indecency inside a mosque in the holy city of Makkah. The Ministry of Interior named the offenders as Nazrul Islam Abdul Basir and Siti Akhtar. Both were apprehended by security authorities after the incident. Investigations led to charges being filed against them, and the case was referred to the competent court. The court upheld the charges and imposed the death penalty, citing the gravity of the offence and the violation of the sanctity of both the time and place in which it was committed.

According to Amnesty International, Saudi Arabia was the world's third-most prolific executioner between 2022 and 2025, behind China and Iran.

The kingdom considers the death penalty necessary to maintain public order, and insists it is only applied when all appeals have been exhausted.

(With inputs from AFP)