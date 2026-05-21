Saudi Arabia tightens checks for arrivals from Ebola-affected region ahead of Hajj

The Public Health Authority (Weqayah) in Saudi Arabia said it is monitoring developments related to the Ebola virus outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda, as well as Hantavirus developments, in coordination with global health organisations.

Weqayah said precautionary measures have been tightened for arrivals from countries bordering affected regions, including Uganda, South Sudan, Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania, and the Republic of Congo (Brazzaville), which has not recorded any cases to date.

Additionally, precautionary measures related to Ebola have been in place since July 2019, when entry visas were suspended for arrivals from areas affected by the outbreak during the previous wave of the virus. It added that these measures have been continuously reviewed and maintained based on ongoing risk assessments.

The authority said the Kingdom's epidemiological surveillance system remains fully prepared to address any potential health risks to protect citizens, residents, and pilgrims. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the Ebola outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on May 17.

To enhance preparedness, Saudi Arabia has raised its response level at all entry points by activating health response teams, enhancing screening and awareness measures for travellers from affected regions, and ensuring health facilities are prepared to handle suspected cases in line with approved protocols. Daily epidemiological monitoring has also been activated in accommodation sites for pilgrims arriving from affected and neighbouring countries.

The Saudi Center for Disease Control said it continues to monitor developments related to Hantavirus in coordination with international health authorities, noting that the virus is currently assessed as low risk to the Kingdom and the Hajj season.

The authority added that surveillance systems are operating at high efficiency and that all preventive measures are being reinforced ahead of Hajj to ensure public health safety.

Weqaya confirmed that no suspected or confirmed cases have been reported in the Kingdom, and said the health status of pilgrims remains stable and under close monitoring.

It added that monitoring continues around the clock in coordination with relevant local and international agencies, with all necessary measures to be taken in line with evolving epidemiological developments.