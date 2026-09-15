Saudi sentences man to death for killing expat, subscribing to terrorist ideologies

Authorities brought charges against him after an investigation concluded that he had committed the crimes

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 15 Sept 2026, 10:04 PM
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Authorities in Saudi Arabia have sentenced a man to death for killing an expat after he was influenced by terrorist ideology.

The Pakistani national, Sulaiman Amjad Amjad Hussain, also had a weapon and was planning to kill others, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior said on Tuesday.

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Authorities brought charges against him after an investigation concluded he had committed the crimes. He was then, referred to a court that confirmed the charges against him and sentenced him to death.

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The ruling became final after he appealed it and was subsequently upheld by the Supreme Court. A Royal Order was issued to enforce the ruling prescribed under Islamic law.

The death sentence against Hussain was carried out on September 15 in the Al Qassim region, the authority said.

The Ministry of Interior said that it has made this announcement to reaffirm that the nation is committed to maintaining security, achieving justice and implementing Islamic law against anyone who attacks innocent people and violates their right to life and security.

It also warned anyone who may consider committing such acts of the prescribed punishment under Islamic law.

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