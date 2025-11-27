Saudi Arabia takes legal action against 6 for inciting public opinion online

Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Media Regulation has referred six individuals to the public prosecution for publishing content aimed at inciting public opinion. The accused have been detained and regulatory procedures have been completed in preparation for referring them to the competent court.

Publishing content aimed at inciting public opinion is considered a criminal act punishable under paragraph (1) of Article (6) of the Anti-Cyber Crime Law, which states: "Anyone who commits a crime of producing anything that would prejudice public order, religious values, public morals, or the sanctity of private life, or preparing, sending, or storing it via the information network, shall be punished by imprisonment for a period not exceeding 5 years and a fine not exceeding 3 million riyals, or by one of these two penalties."

The accused were referred to the Public Prosecution, detained, and investigative procedures were taken against them in preparation for their referral to the court, and requesting the application of deterrent legal penalties against them.

The General Authority of Media Regulation stressed that it will not tolerate monitoring any media content that would prejudice public order or violate media regulations, and taking all deterrent measures against every violator.