Saudi Arabia launches largest startup district in Middle East

Trudeau said in Parliament that Canadian intelligence agencies have been looking into allegations after man was gunned down on June 18
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Monday officially launched The Garage, the largest startup district in the Middle East located within the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology in the capital city of Riyadh, reported local media.
The Garage is a hub for startups spread across 28,000 square metres. Once a parking space, the area underwent drastic transformation and today has 24 state-of-the-art meeting rooms, an expansive event space that can accommodate over 1,000 people, and workshop areas.
At present, the facility hosts more than 300 startup companies and offers a range of programs. These include ‘ACCESS’, ‘The Garage Plus’, The Garage Incubator’, GAIA Startup Accelerator’, ‘MVP Lab’, ‘Antler’, and ‘MVP Lab’.
The Garage has graduated over 230 startups in 10 programme cycles and nurtured 450 startup founders from over 50 countries. The facility has helped startups achieve several milestones and generate revenues of more than SR24.5 million (approximately $6.5 million). The startups at The Garage also bagged investments exceeding SR215 million (approximately $57.3 million) and got crucial lessons through training programmes.
The Garage hosted over 40 events that witnessed the participation of 150 local and international startups. The events were attended by over 3,500 people including industry experts, investors, partners, and forward-thinking entrepreneurs.
The Garage was first showcased at the first LEAP conference in 2022 and has now established itself as the primary hub for startups and an incubator for Saudi and international ventures. The project was developed in collaboration with King Abdulaziz University for Sciences and Technology, the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, and the Saudi Federation for Cyber Security and Programming. It was inspired by the garage spaces that were the birthplace of tech giants like Google, Apple, and Amazon, among others.
The facility’s doors have now been opened to founders who are willing to join the community and benefit from an ecosystem of partners and innovators.
ALSO READ:
Trudeau said in Parliament that Canadian intelligence agencies have been looking into allegations after man was gunned down on June 18
No other injuries were reported; the remainder of the races were cancelled
The British comedian and actor who worked with the broadcaster is accused of sexual assault
Jake Sullivan's meeting with Wang Yi was the latest in a series of high-level discussions between US and Chinese officials
The WHO lifted the highest alert level that had been in place for the pandemic earlier this year
Minister says it crashed while picking up water to douse a forest fire on Saturday night
Airline issues a statement confirming that there had been an accident and that it was investigating but offering no details about deaths or injuries
It was unclear if the incident was linked to the general protests on the first anniversary death of Mahsa Amini in police custody