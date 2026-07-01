Saudi Arabia launches ETA scheme for UK citizens except for 3 types of visa

A new facilitation for British travellers wishing to visit Saudi Arabia went into effect on Wednesday, July 1, as the Kingdom launched an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), granting holders of all typers of UK passports multiple entries to the country for various purposes.

Now, British nationals can stay in Saudi Arabia for up to 180 days either for tourism, short-term study, or business. This period of stay in the Kingdom can be either consecutively or across multiple visits within one year.

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Saudi authorities clarified that the new scheme does not apply to the following:

Employment (work) visas

Residence visas

Hajj visas

Those seeking to perform the annual Hajj, reside or work in the Gulf state still need to get the corresponding visa.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the decision to launch ETA for British nationals comes as a continuation of the longstanding and distinguished relations between the Kingdom and the United Kingdom and in line with the reciprocal arrangements extended to Saudi citizens through the same service by the British side.