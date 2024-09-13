Saudi Arabia launches AI initiative to empower 1 million citizens

British Prime Minister promises 'the biggest reimagining' of the NHS since it was founded 76 years ago
Saudi Arabia has launched the "One Million Saudi in AI" initiative, aiming to empower 1 million citizens in artificial intelligence (AI), Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Friday.
Minister of Education Yousef bin Abdullah Al-Benyan and Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA) President Abdullah bin Sharaf Alghamdi launched the initiative, in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development during the third Global AI Summit (GAIN Summit 2024), held at the King Abdulaziz International Convention Centre in Riyadh.
The national initiative, the largest of its kind in the Kingdom, aims to empower a million Saudis to interact with a world led by AI, ensuring the building of a better future that enhances human capabilities.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
It will allow a million male and female citizens to understand AI, its uses, ethics, and to train on the skills and tools necessary to integrate AI into business and daily life effectively and safely.
ALSO READ:
British Prime Minister promises 'the biggest reimagining' of the NHS since it was founded 76 years ago
Talks have so far failed to reach a deal to end the 11-month-old war
Women take on more jobs traditionally filled by men
The Tokyo-based startup aims to follow the success of US-based Intuitive Machines, which in February made the world's first private moon landing
Mission is riskiest yet for Elon Musk's SpaceX
Wealth inequality and climate change are other issues the pope may address
Biden declares federal state of emergency for Louisiana
Some schools have told students to stay home for the rest of the week, while thousands of residents of low-lying areas have been evacuated