Saudi Arabia launches 90-day multiple entry Umrah visa with 1-year validity

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has launched a multiple-entry Umrah visa, allowing holders to enter Saudi Arabia several times during its 365-day validity period from the date of issuance, according to the state's news agency SPA.





To use the visa, visitors must purchase a service package from an approved provider through the Nusuk platform for each visit. The package duration must not exceed the remaining days available on the visa, while visitors must meet all travel and entry requirements.

Holders must also obtain an Umrah permit through the Nusuk app before arrival, with the permit dates matching their approved service package.

For the first visit, applicants must purchase a service package, submit their visa request and complete the required procedures before travelling. Entry and exit details will be recorded to track the remaining stay period.

For future visits, visa holders must purchase a new package, obtain a new Umrah permit through Nusuk and complete the required entry procedures before returning to the Kingdom.

The ministry said the visa will be temporarily suspended after each departure and reactivated for future visits once all requirements are met. It will also not be available for entry during the Hajj season, from 1 Dhul Qidah to 13 Dhul Hijjah.

The ministry said the new visa aims to make Umrah visits more convenient by offering greater flexibility and improving the digital services supporting pilgrims throughout their journey.