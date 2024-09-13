Saudi Arabia jails former public security chief for bribery, forgery

Published: Fri 13 Sep 2024, 6:42 PM Last updated: Fri 13 Sep 2024, 6:59 PM

Saudi Arabia has terminated the services of Lieutenant General Khalid bin Qarar Al-Harbi, former Director of Public Security, and sentenced him to 10 years in jail after he was convicted of various crimes including bribery, forgery, and abusing his position for personal gain, exploiting government contracts, and embezzlement of public funds.

The former public security officer has also been fined an amount of one million Saudi riyals that has to be deposited in the public treasury, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior tweeted.

The Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority had initiated investigation procedures against him and referred him to the competent court in accordance with the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The ruling was also ordered to confiscate the bribe amounts — 10,084,303 Saudi riyals — that the convict received and deposit them in the general treasury of the state. It was also ordered to confiscate the gifts in kind or their equivalent value and the financial assistance that Lieutenant General Al-Harbi provided to his relatives as a bribe, whose total value amounted to 175,000 Saudi riyals, and deposit them in the public treasury of the state.