Saudi Arabia: Jail, deportation for residents, employers assisting visa violators

An explanation was demanded for the complete absence of British security that allowed these elements to enter the High Commission premises
The government of Saudi Arabia has warned residents and employers in the country against helping those that do not have valid visas.
Saudi Press Agency has put out the announcement from the Public Security Authority, urging residents to avoid employing, housing or assisting violators of visas in any way.
Anybody that assists a violator in any manner will be subject to a fine of SAR100,000 and will be imprisoned for six months. They will also be deported after they serve their sentence.
Any employer that has hired an individual who does not meet appropriate visa requirements will have to pay a fine of up to SAR100,000 and will be sentenced to prison for six months. Aside from that, they will be banned from recruiting for a period of six months.
Any self-employed person that does not meet the visa requirements will be fined up to SAR50,000 and will be sentenced to jail for up tol six months. The person will also be deported from the country.
The authority called on the public to report such violators by calling (911) in Makkah Al-Mukarramah, Riyadh and the Eastern Province, and (999) in the rest of the country.
ALSO READ:
An explanation was demanded for the complete absence of British security that allowed these elements to enter the High Commission premises
Routine immunisation programmes, sickness care for children and adults, surgery capacity and mental health services have all been disrupted
European neighbours are pulling the Swiss in one direction, while a tradition of neutrality pulls in another
Police said they suspected the driver lost control at 8am local time, and hit the railing of a recently built major expressway
At least 44 homes were destroyed, while 90 more were damaged
The animal crossed the international border from Pakistan side in Ramgarh Sub Sector of Samba at 7pm
In both the incidents, the passengers were travelling from Abu Dhabi to Kochi
He is the third head of state to be indicted by the International Criminal Court