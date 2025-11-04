Saudi Arabia: Indian shot dead after dispute over buying illegal substances

An Indian resident in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia lost his life following a financial dispute over purchasing illegal substances in a mountainous region, the country's Ministry of Interior said on Monday.

Two individuals of Ethiopian nationality were arrested by the Jeddah Province Police for violating the Saudi Border Security Law, after one of them fired a gun at the Indian man, who was later transferred to a hospital and received medical care, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Subsequent investigations conducted by the authorities revealed that the two Ethiopian offenders were involved in trafficking prohibited substances and drugs.

The two were referred to the Saudi Public Prosecution, and legal procedures were taken against them, authorities have clarified.

No further details on the incident were available, and no statment was issued by the Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia.