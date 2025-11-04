  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Tue, Nov 04, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 13, 1447 | Fajr 05:09 | DXB weather-sun.svg33.1°C

Saudi Arabia: Indian shot dead after dispute over buying illegal substances

Two individuals of Ethiopian nationality were arrested by the Jeddah Province Police after one of them fired a gun at the Indian man

Published: Tue 4 Nov 2025, 9:52 AM

Top Stories

Month-long holiday in UAE: Schools wrap up exams, field trips before winter break

Month-long holiday in UAE: Schools wrap up exams, field trips before winter break

From Dubai Frame to Hanging Gardens: 10 places you can visit for Dh50 or less

From Dubai Frame to Hanging Gardens: 10 places you can visit for Dh50 or less

‘Missed Dh25 million call’: Indian expat learns of Big Ticket win from wife, friends

‘Missed Dh25 million call’: Indian expat learns of Big Ticket win from wife, friends

An Indian resident in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia lost his life following a financial dispute over purchasing illegal substances in a mountainous region, the country's Ministry of Interior said on Monday.

Two individuals of Ethiopian nationality were arrested by the Jeddah Province Police for violating the Saudi Border Security Law, after one of them fired a gun at the Indian man, who was later transferred to a hospital and received medical care, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Recommended For You

Premier League: Haaland shines with double as Man City beat Bournemouth

Premier League: Haaland shines with double as Man City beat Bournemouth

Coinvesting Capital launches UAE-focused real estate fund with DIFC–Luxembourg framework

Coinvesting Capital launches UAE-focused real estate fund with DIFC–Luxembourg framework

‘Abu Dhabi is always first’: UFC's Dana White meets UAE students, talks about AI in sports

‘Abu Dhabi is always first’: UFC's Dana White meets UAE students, talks about AI in sports

Look: Over 300 volunteers, people of determination renovate Sharjah charity school

Look: Over 300 volunteers, people of determination renovate Sharjah charity school

Dubai: Parkin introduces new paid parking zones at Academic City, Sports City

Dubai: Parkin introduces new paid parking zones at Academic City, Sports City

 

Subsequent investigations conducted by the authorities revealed that the two Ethiopian offenders were involved in trafficking prohibited substances and drugs.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The two were referred to the Saudi Public Prosecution, and legal procedures were taken against them, authorities have clarified.

No further details on the incident were available, and no statment was issued by the Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia.