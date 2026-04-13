Saudi Arabia temporarily halts issuing Umrah visas, restricts entry to Makkah ahead of Hajj 2026

From April 18, 2026 to May 31, 2026, Saudi Arabia will stop issuing Umrah permits via the Nusuk platform. Entry to the city of Makkah will also be restricted starting Monday, April 13.

This comes as the Kingdom starts preparing for this year's Hajj season, expected to take place approximately between May 25 and May 30.

As a part of the lead-up into the season, the Ministry of Interior in the Kingdom has announced a list of new rules to ensure the safety of pilgrims.

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No entry into Makkah without permit

Starting from Monday, April 13, 2026, those who want to enter Makkah can only do so with a permit from the relevant authorities. Those can enter the city include individuals with:

A residency permit issued in Makkah

A Hajj permit or work permit issued for the Holy Sites

The General Directorate of Passports of Saudi Arabia has launched applications for Makkah entry permits for resident workers during this Hajj season. Applications can be submitted via the Absher and Muqeem portals.

The 'Absher Individuals' platform can be used by GCC citizens, 'Premium Residency' holders in Saudi Arabia, investors, mothers of Saudi citizens, domestic workers and non-Saudi family members.

The 'Muqeem' portal can be used by employees of Makkah-based establishments.

The Ministry also announced that there will be no entry or stay allowed in Makkah for anyone without a Hajj visa.

Deadline for those with Umrah visa to leave country

The last date for those arriving on an Umrah visa to leave the Kingdom is Saturday, April 18, 2026.

Earlier, The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced that those whose Umrah visas expired on Ramadan 8 (February 25), would be allowed to leave the country anytime before April 18 via international ports, without needing to extend their visas. The announcement came after the start of the regional conflict.

Suspension of Umrah permits via Nusuk

The issuance of Umrah permits via the Nusuk platform will be suspended from April 18 to May 31.

Penalties apply

The Saudi Ministry of Interior has said that violating these regulations can lead to legal penalties.