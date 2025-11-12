6-month extension granted to correct status of runaway domestic workers in Saudi Arabia

To support ongoing labour market reforms, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (HRSD) has announced a new six-month grace period for domestic workers with irregular legal status.

The initiative covers workers reported as absent from work (huroob) who are still residing in the Kingdom. This allows them to regularise their status without facing penalties.

The ministry explained that the new grace period aims to give domestic workers, who are still staying in the Kingdom after running away from their employers, a chance to correct legal status. New employers can log into the Musaned and complete the procedures automatically, effective from Tuesday, November 11.

Musaned is the official Saudi Arabian digital platform for recruiting domestic workers, launched by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development to streamline the process, enhance transparency, and protect the rights of both employers and employees.

According to the ministry this step is government's efforts to enhance fairness, safety, and opportunity in the Saudi labour market and reinforces the Kingdom’s commitment to labour reforms and fair employment practices.

In May, the ministry had offered a similar extension period of six months. This was effective from May 11, 2025. The grace period applied to both workers and employers to complete the status correction process. The initiative did not apply to cases after the announcement date.