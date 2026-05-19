Saudi Arabia recalls second Flying Tiger product over choking hazard concerns

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Commerce has issued a fresh recall involving a Flying Tiger Copenhagen children's product due to a potential choking risk.

Around 537 'Children’s Tea Set Game', manufactured between 2024 and 2025, has been pulled off the shelves. Saudi authorities warned that small parts may detach from the teapot lid and storage case, posing a choking hazard for young children. The item number is 3058431.

Consumers have been urged to stop using the product immediately and return it to the point of sale to receive a full refund. The recall notice also advised parents and guardians to keep the item out of reach of children until it is safely returned.

Earlier recall over toxic substance risk

This latest move follows an earlier recall announced in April, when authorities removed 6,341 units of Flying Tiger glass drinking cups (220ml) from the market. The affected products were sold during 2024 and 2025.

The recall was triggered after laboratory testing found elevated levels of lead and cadmium in the cups' external printed designs. Health officials warned that prolonged exposure to these substances could pose potential health risks, particularly with repeated use.

The recalled glass cups include the following product numbers: 3060031, 3057450, 3062993, 3052986, 3053912, 3055350

Authorities stressed the importance of complying with recall instructions and avoiding continued use of affected products. Consumers were encouraged to contact Flying Tiger Copenhagen or authorised retailers for refund procedures.

The UAE and Kuwait had also issued similar warnings against the product, which was found to have elevated levels of lead.