Saudi Arabia fines 23 pharmacies for failing medicine supply reporting

The Food and Drug Authority of Saudi Arabia has fined 23 pharmacies more than SAR1 million for failing to comply with drug supply and tracking requirements.

According to the authority, between February and March 2026, the pharmacies failed to report certain activities in the electronic pharmaceutical tracking system “Rasd”, which monitors the movement of medicines from manufacturing to end consumers and ensures consistent drug availability.

Authorities said five pharmacies failed to report the movement of medicines in real time through the system. Nine others did not notify regulators in advance about expected shortages or disruptions in supply, a requirement that mandates reporting at least six months before a potential interruption.

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Seven facilities did not provide their registered pharmaceutical products, regardless of their price or level of demand. Two stores failed to maintain a minimum stock level for six months of all registered medicines. They xdid not restock shortages within the required three-month period.

The total fines imposed on these pharmacies amounted to SAR1,232,700.

The “Rasd” system uses advanced tracking technologies to follow all medicines from the point they leave the factory until they reach consumers.

Under the Pharmaceutical and Herbal Establishments and Products Law and its executive regulations, penalties for non-compliance can reach up to SAR5 million. Authorities may also impose temporary closures of up to 180 days and, in some cases, revoke operating licences.