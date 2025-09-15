  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Mon, Sep 15, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 23, 1447 | Fajr 04:47 | DXB weather-sun.svg36.1°C

Saudi Arabia: Online store shut down for fake advertisement of luxury car

The perfume store implied that customers could win the car if they purchased a package of the shop's products

Published: Mon 15 Sept 2025, 2:27 PM

Top Stories

Midday break in UAE: 99% firms complied with outdoor work ban, says Mohre

Midday break in UAE: 99% firms complied with outdoor work ban, says Mohre

UAE: 8 convicted for sexually exploiting children via online gaming, social media

UAE: 8 convicted for sexually exploiting children via online gaming, social media

'Cheaper in Dubai': Tourists are flying to UAE to buy new iPhone 17, still saving money

'Cheaper in Dubai': Tourists are flying to UAE to buy new iPhone 17, still saving money

A store in Saudi Arabia has been shut down as it was found deceiving customers by promising a luxury car upon winning a contest.

The store—an oud and perfume online store—posted a misleading advertisement. The post had a picture of a luxury car and phrases encouraging customers to buy a package of products, implying that they could win the car if they made this purchase.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Israel army says 250,000 left Gaza City since stepping up operations

thumb-image

DTC's effective QHSE policies ensuring operational excellence

thumb-image

Free schooling, flexible hours: How UAE companies go beyond usual workplace perks

thumb-image

UAE: Every login, online post can be traced by hackers, Cyber Security Council warns

thumb-image

'Clear narrative': Quartet statement on Sudan is historic, says UAE President adviser

 

The Ministry of Commerce in the Kingdom immediately ordered the store to remove the advertisement. The store owner was referred to the E-Commerce System Violations Review Committee. A fine was issued for the violation.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The ministry said that such violations can fetch fines up to 1 million riyals and/or have the store's site blocked.