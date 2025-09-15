Saudi Arabia: Online store shut down for fake advertisement of luxury car

A store in Saudi Arabia has been shut down as it was found deceiving customers by promising a luxury car upon winning a contest.

The store—an oud and perfume online store—posted a misleading advertisement. The post had a picture of a luxury car and phrases encouraging customers to buy a package of products, implying that they could win the car if they made this purchase.

The Ministry of Commerce in the Kingdom immediately ordered the store to remove the advertisement. The store owner was referred to the E-Commerce System Violations Review Committee. A fine was issued for the violation.

The ministry said that such violations can fetch fines up to 1 million riyals and/or have the store's site blocked.