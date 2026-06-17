Saudi Arabia investigates Exosome injections, questions doctors over misuse claims

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health is investigating the use of Exosome injections after reports and social media posts raised concerns about how they are being used and marketed.

The ministry said it has started questioning the two doctors involved and is finishing the required regulatory steps for the case.

The ministry stressed that all medical treatments and procedures must be approved and licensed for their intended use. It urged healthcare practitioners and medical institutions to adhere strictly to authorised indications and regulatory requirements.

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The clarification comes amid growing interest in Exosome-based treatments, which have gained popularity in some cosmetic and aesthetic medicine circles.

In a statement, the health authority said that the approval of any cosmetic product for external use does not permit its injection or promotion with unapproved medical claims, to protect user safety.

The ministry also highlighted the importance of professional ethics: "We call upon everyone to abide by approved uses in accordance with scientific and regulatory standards. The Ministry also stresses the importance of healthcare practitioners adhering to professional ethics and their professional responsibilities," the ministry said.

Officials did not share more information about the doctors under investigation or the specific claims being looked into. The ministry reiterated its commitment to keeping patients safe and ensuring healthcare rules are followed throughout the Kingdom.